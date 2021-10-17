New govt hospital to come up in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 1,430 bed government hospital in Shalimar Bagh, and said the facility will be ready in next six months. Addressing a gathering at the hospital construction site in Shalimar Bagh, Kejriwal said that during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic the city had witnessed dearth of hospital beds, ICU beds and medical oxygen. “As a responsible government we are taking all important steps for the third wave (COVID-19). Today (Sunday) I have laid foundation stone of a new 1,430 bed government hospital here (Shalimar Bagh). All these beds will be ICU beds and every bed will be equipped with oxygen supply. This hospital will be completed within six months,” Kejriwal said. He said that the government is constructing seven new hospitals (including Shalimar Bagh) with total capacity of 6,800 beds in city, which will give a boost to health infrastructure and medical facilities in the city.

Delhi Heath and Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain and Shalimar Bagh MLA Bandana Kumari were also present in the ceremony along with health and PWD officials.

The CM also said that the government will develop and implement an international standard system for medical care and facilities.

The government will implement Health Information Management System (HIMS) which will help in providing world class medical facilities, he said.

“Through HIMS the government will have all medical related data of citizens and people will be able to book online appointments with doctors at government hospitals. It will end queues for people at hospitals. ''We will also distribute health cards to citizens. People with health cards will get free treatment at hospitals,” Kejriwal said.

