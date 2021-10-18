Health News Roundup: WHO expects more information from India's Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine; Oyster Point's drug becomes first FDA-approved nasal spray to treat dry eyes and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses, has more than tripled https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-resumes-vaccine-exports-domestic-stocks-build-up-officials-2021-10-13 since May, when a supply shortage prompted India to double the period between doses to between 12 and 16 weeks.

U.S. FDA declines to approve United-Mannkind's lung disease therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve United Therapeutics and Mannkind Corp's lung disease therapy, citing an inspection issue at a third-party facility, the companies said on Monday. The therapy is a drug-device combination that uses United Therapeutics' approved treatment, Tyvaso, in combination with MannKind's portable inhaler.

WHO expects more information from India's Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it expects additional information from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech as it pursues an emergency-use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine. "We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.

Some Sydney school students return as more COVID-19 curbs eased

Thousands of children returned to school in Sydney on Monday, putting an end to months of home learning as Australia's largest city eased more COVID-19 curbs, thanks to rising rates of vaccinations. Masks are no longer mandatory in offices and larger groups are to be allowed in homes and outdoors after the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, hit a double-dose inoculation rate of 80% at the weekend among those older than 16.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: EU exports over billion COVID-19 shots, von der Leyen says

Spain's 'Crying Room' seeks to banish mental health taboo

"Enter and cry," one sign tells visitors. "I too have anxiety," glows another notice in pink. There are phones in one corner with the names of people you can call when you are feeling down, including a psychologist. Welcome to La Lloreria, or the Crying Room. Anyone can drop in at the project, housed in a building in central Madrid, which aims to remove the stigma in society attached to mental health, crying and seeking help.

Valneva jumps on positive results for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Valneva reported positive Phase III results on Monday for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, lifting its shares in a boost for the French biotech company after Britain cancelled a big deal to buy its shot. Valneva said its latest trial, on 4,012 participants aged 18 and older across 26 trial sites in Britain, showed the vaccine prompted a stronger immune response and fewer side-effects than AstraZeneca's shot.

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown in battle on Delta variant

New Zealand's biggest city of Auckland will retain its lockdown for two more weeks in the battle on the Delta variant of coronavirus, as the country pushes to step up vaccinations, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Once the poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand is now fighting a Delta outbreak that has spread across Auckland and neighbouring regions despite tough lockdown and border closures.

South Africa regulator not authorising Russian COVID-19 vaccine for now

South Africa's drugs regulator said on Monday that it was not approving an emergency use application for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot for now, citing concerns about its safety for people at risk of HIV. South Africa has one of the world's highest HIV burdens, and some studies have suggested that administration of vaccines using the Adenovirus Type 5 (Ad5) vector - which Sputnik V does - can lead to higher susceptibility to HIV in men.

Oyster Point's drug becomes first FDA-approved nasal spray to treat dry eyes

Oyster Point Pharma Inc's treatment for dry eye disease became the first U.S. approved nasal spray for the chronic condition on Monday, sending the drug developer's shares about 19% higher premarket. The company said its spray, Tyrvaya, will be made available from next month to patients with a prescription, but did not reveal its pricing.

