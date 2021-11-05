Slovakia reports 6,805 new COVID-19 cases, new record - Health Ministry
05-11-2021
Slovakia reported 6,805 new COVID-19 cases for the past day, the Health Ministry said on Friday, a new daily record.
The central European country of 5.5 million has one of the lowest vaccinations rates in the European Union. The ministry said 69% of the new cases were in unvaccinated people.
