Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,764 new cases
Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 6,764 new infections, the exact same figure as the previous day.
Italy has registered 132,365 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.
