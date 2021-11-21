Left Menu

We have set a target to achieve 100% vaccination coverage by November-end: TN Minister

Noting that 72 lakh people in the state were yet to receive the second dose, the Minister said the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation, medical and family welfare and local administration departments collected the details of the beneficiaries and the persons were being invited to take the jabs.Meanwhile, Subramanian said 4,381 people were affected by Dengue fever in the state and currently 541 people were under treatment.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:27 IST
We have set a target to achieve 100% vaccination coverage by November-end: TN Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has set a target to achieve one hundred per cent vaccination by the month-end against the Covid-19 pandemic and till date it has inoculated 75 per cent of the population with single dose of vaccine, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

Even if there is a fourth or fifth wave of the contagion, the fatalities due to the virus was expected to be 'minimal' since it has been proved that people who receive the vaccination were 97.5 per cent safe, the Medical and Family Welfare Minister said here. Subramanian was talking to reporters after inaugurating the 10th mega vaccination camp in the city. According to him, till Saturday night 6.49 crore people received the jabs of which 4.31 crore received first dose while 2.17 people received second dose in the state.

Vaccination drive was formally rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 in New Delhi while former chief Minister K Palaniswami commenced the drive in Madurai in Tamil Nadu on the same day under the AIADMK rule. Noting that 72 lakh people in the state were yet to receive the second dose, the Minister said the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation, medical and family welfare and local administration departments collected the details of the beneficiaries and the persons were being invited to take the jabs.

Meanwhile, Subramanian said 4,381 people were affected by Dengue fever in the state and currently 541 people were under treatment. ''Awareness campaigns on prevention of dengue are being held besides conducting fogging operations (to control the disease)...,'' he said.

Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among those who were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021