Tropical Storm Mekkhala Brings Rain Havoc to Taiwan and Japan
Tropical Storm Mekkhala caused severe disruptions across southern Taiwan and parts of Japan, affecting millions of residents and prompting governmental closures of schools and offices. The storm inflicted heavy rainfall, resulting in halted transportation services and issued elevated flood and landslide warnings in both countries. No casualties have been reported in Taiwan.
A tropical storm named Mekkhala has unleashed extensive rains over southern Taiwan, leading to closures affecting over 5 million residents. The storm has not made direct landfall but its effects are widely observed, particularly in areas like Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Pingtung.
With torrential rains causing severe disruptions, offices and schools in three major Taiwanese regions remained shut. In addition to Taiwan's woes, Japan is facing its own struggles as it issues high-alert warnings for landslides and flooding, while evacuating millions of residents.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency highlighted that a combination of a stationary rain front and warm, moist air has intensified rainfall in the country's western regions. Taiwan, while yet witnessing casualties, remains on alert with proactive evacuations in vulnerable areas.