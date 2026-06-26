Diplomatic Skies: Japanese Defense Minister's Visit to South Korea

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Will Visit South Korea To Have A Summit With His Counterpart Ahn Gyuback In Seoul On Sunday

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will journey to South Korea to engage in a summit with his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, in Seoul this Sunday, as confirmed by Seoul's Defense Ministry on Friday.

This visit is part of an ongoing series of diplomatic exchanges, termed shuttle diplomacy, with Ahn having visited Japan earlier in January. The officials aim to further strengthen bilateral relations during their discussions at the ministry's headquarters.

In addition to the summit, both ministers will have the opportunity to witness the prowess of the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, symbolizing their commitment to defense cooperation.