South Korean Vessels Exit Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions

Eight South Korean vessels have departed from the Strait of Hormuz, the nation's Oceans Ministry announced. Five ships with 47 crew members remain. Specifics about the vessels were not disclosed to protect shipper and crew privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eight More South Korean Vessels Have Exited The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 26-06-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 06:02 IST
South Korean Vessels Exit Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions
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Eight more South Korean vessels have navigated away from the increasingly tense waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement released by South Korea's Oceans Ministry on Friday.

However, a total of five South Korean-operated ships, carrying 47 crewmembers, still remain in the strategic maritime corridor as of 9 a.m. Seoul time.

The Oceans Ministry has refrained from providing specific details about the vessels involved, citing confidentiality requests from both shippers and crew members.

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