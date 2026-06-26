South Korean Vessels Exit Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions

Eight More South Korean Vessels Have Exited The Strait Of Hormuz

Eight more South Korean vessels have navigated away from the increasingly tense waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement released by South Korea's Oceans Ministry on Friday.

However, a total of five South Korean-operated ships, carrying 47 crewmembers, still remain in the strategic maritime corridor as of 9 a.m. Seoul time.

The Oceans Ministry has refrained from providing specific details about the vessels involved, citing confidentiality requests from both shippers and crew members.