Greece to restrict entry for travellers from southern African region

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:29 IST
Greece will allow in travellers from the southern African region only for essential reasons and after negative testing amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday.

All travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi will undergo a second test upon their arrival to the country and will be quarantined for 10 days, the ministry said in a statement.

There are no direct flights from Greece to those countries.

