German state reports four fully vaccinated people infected with Omicron

A mutation analysis carried out by the State Health Office has confirmed that all of them are infected with the new variant of concern," the office said in a statement, adding that all four were in quarantine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Four people in southern Germany have tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the public health office in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said. Three of the infected people returned from a business trip to South Africa on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 respectively, and the fourth person is a family member of one of the returnees, the state public health officials said on Tuesday.

"All four people are fully vaccinated. A mutation analysis carried out by the State Health Office has confirmed that all of them are infected with the new variant of concern," the office said in a statement, adding that all four were in quarantine. All four showed moderate symptoms.

