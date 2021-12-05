Left Menu

Britain reports 43,992 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:36 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Sunday reported 43,992 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 42,848 cases and 127 deaths reported on Saturday.

Earlier, Britain's health security agency said it had identified 86 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, taking the total to 246.

