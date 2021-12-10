Left Menu

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The dosage used for children will be one-third of that used in adults, similar to the United States. Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech "Comirnaty" vaccine has been approved for children's usage in Singapore, the health ministry added.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:44 IST
Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore will start COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years before the end of this year, its health ministry said late on Friday.

The Southeast Asian city-state has already vaccinated 87% of its 5.5 million population, and authorities were rushing to get children vaccinated amid concerns over rising number of paediatric COVID-19 cases. The dosage used for children will be one-third of that used in adults, similar to the United States.

Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech "Comirnaty" vaccine has been approved for children's usage in Singapore, the health ministry added. Singapore has also signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the COVID-19 vaccine, it said, without specifying how many vials will be supplied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021