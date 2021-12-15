Special Report: Unnecessary Drugs

Millions of medicines handed to patients each year may be unnecessary and even potentially harmful. Deprescribing is one way forward.

Millions of medicines handed to patients each year may be unnecessary and even potentially harmful — and it's a problem happening in both developed and developing economies.

The term "polypharmacy" originally meant the prescription of five or more medications but has come also to refer to the prescription of medications with no specific current indication, that duplicate other medications, or that are known to be ineffective for the condition being treated.

The problem is highly prevalent, especially among older adults.

A recent survey published by Keith Ridge, chief pharmaceutical officer for England, concludes that up to 110 million medicines handed to patients each year may be unnecessary and even potentially harmful.

In England, 15 percent of people now take five or more medicines a day, while 7 percent are on eight drugs or more. A 2018 University of Sydney report recommended a strategy to reduce inappropriate polypharmacy.

Its recommendations included the provision of incentives for health care professionals to encourage the quality use of medicines by older patients.

But the problem is also a major public health issue in India.

Factors contributing to the misuse of medication there include health system and regulatory failures, poor prescribing practices on the part of physicians, ease of access to medications from pharmacists without requiring a prescription as well as a lack of education among patients about their medications.

Increasingly, health care providers around the world are seeing "deprescribing" as a solution. This process, led by pharmacists and doctors, involves systematically discontinuing medicines that are inappropriate, duplicative, or unnecessary.

Other solutions include so-called "social prescribing", which takes into account a range of social, economic, and environmental factors such as housing, economic resources, pollution, health behaviors, and diet when prescribing.

In the UK studies suggest this can improve people's health and wellbeing and reduce workload for healthcare professionals and demand for secondary care services. In England, social prescribing is part of the NHS Long Term Plan.

REALITY CHECK An estimated 36.1 percent of older Australians were affected by continuous polypharmacy.

In India, it has been estimated that at least 50 percent of average family spending on medicines in the country is incurred on irrational or unnecessary drugs and diagnostic tests.

In the US nearly half of those taking psychotropic medications, which include antipsychotic drugs used to treat schizophrenia, had no mental health diagnosis.

