Trump's $5,000 'Dividend' Check Proposal Sparks Republican Divide

President Donald Trump's proposal to deliver $5,000 'dividend' checks to U.S. adults, provided Republicans maintain congressional control, has caused a stir among his party members. While intended as a celebratory move for the nation's economic achievements, the plan faces backlash over inflation concerns.

At the Republicans' midterm convention in Dallas, Trump revealed the proposal, which would cost about $1.2 trillion plus additional interest. Critics, including Congressman David Schweikert, warn of the plan's potential to escalate inflation and impact national financial stability negatively. Schweikert deemed the proposal perilous for working people, likening it to a financial 'death spiral.' However, supporters, like Senator Bernie Moreno, are considering legislative action to implement the 'Trump dividend.'

Economists caution against increased national debt levels, while Trump remains confident in his financial strategies. Recent polls indicate dwindling support for Trump, with broader disapproval of his economic measures. Despite this, Trump's party hopes the proposal will energize voter support ahead of the midterms.