Diplomatic Rupture: Algeria Cuts Ties with the UAE

In a surprising move, Algeria has broken off diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, citing what it has characterized as 'provocative or hostile' actions by the UAE. The exact reasons behind this diplomatic rupture were not disclosed by Algerian officials.

The strain between the two nations has been mounting, particularly as Algerian media outlets openly critique the UAE for allegedly fostering regional discord. Despite this, the UAE expressed hope that Algeria's decision would be reversible, emphasizing the strong connections between their peoples.

Key points of contention include differing stances on regional issues like normalization with Israel and support in the Western Sahara conflict, where Algeria backs the Polisario Front and the UAE supports Morocco's claims. The divide has manifested in Algeria's latest move to close its airspace to UAE aircraft, signaling the depth of discord.