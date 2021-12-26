Left Menu

France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-12-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 00:04 IST
France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread.

Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28 to 3,282.

