Left Menu

Five fresh cases of Covid detected in Mathura

While the report of these four random sampling cases was received on Saturday, the report of a fifth infected person from Haridwar, whose sample was taken at the Mathura station, was received on Sunday, they said.All the infected, except the person from Haridwar, have been kept under home quarantine and the area of their residence has been declared as a containment zone, officials said, adding that contract tracing has also started.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:39 IST
Five fresh cases of Covid detected in Mathura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons tested COVID-19 positive here after a gap of 13 days, officials said on Sunday.

The infected include a seven-year-old child who has come from Ireland, Dr. Bhudev Singh, in-charge of the rapid response team, said.

The parents of the child have tested negative. They are residents of the city's Bhains Bahora area, he said.

Three cases have been reported from rural areas of the district -- Naujheel, Raipura Jat and Raya, the officials said. While the report of these four random sampling cases was received on Saturday, the report of a fifth infected person from Haridwar, whose sample was taken at the Mathura station, was received on Sunday, they said.

All the infected, except the person from Haridwar, have been kept under home quarantine and the area of their residence has been declared as a containment zone, officials said, adding that contract tracing has also started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021