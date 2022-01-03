Left Menu

Brazil registers 28 COVID-19 deaths

The numbers do not reflect data from six states and the federal district on Sunday. Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, certain of the health ministry's databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 04:22 IST
Brazil registers 28 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 28 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 1,721 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,133 coronavirus deaths and 22,293,228 confirmed cases. The numbers do not reflect data from six states and the federal district on Sunday.

Since a hacker attack on Dec. 10, certain of the health ministry's databases have been offline, affecting monitoring of the pandemic. In absolute terms, Brazil has the world's third highest death toll behind the United States and Russia, and is third in the number of people infected after the United States and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022