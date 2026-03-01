Bezzecchi's Stunning Triumph: Aprilia’s Thai Grand Prix Glory

In an electrifying display of resilience, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi turned his weekend around, converting his Saturday crash into a victory at Sunday's Thailand Grand Prix. The Italian rider, who led from start to finish, secured first place with a 5-second lead over his competitors at the Chang International Circuit.

Bezzecchi's faultless performance was complemented by KTM's Pedro Acosta and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez, who ensured podium finishes. Meanwhile, defending champion Marc Marquez experienced a race-ending rear tire puncture, a setback for Ducati that disrupted their 88-race podium streak dating back to 2021.

This victory makes Bezzecchi the first Aprilia rider with three consecutive Grand Prix wins. The dramatic twist unfolded as Bezzecchi seized control at turn one, while teammates capitalized on Marquez's struggles, highlighting a successful day for Aprilia amidst testing conditions.

