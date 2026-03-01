Middle East Crisis Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations
Over 100 international flights at Delhi airport were cancelled due to disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis. This includes 60 departures and 40 arrivals. The situation could affect west-bound flights. Delhi's airport, managed by DIAL, is India's largest, with over 1,300 daily flight movements.
Over 100 international flights were cancelled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, as airlines faced operational challenges stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis. Affected flights included 60 international departures and 40 arrivals.
According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the evolving political tensions in the Middle East may result in disruptions or schedule changes for west-bound flights. DIAL, which manages India's largest airport, handles over 1,300 flight movements each day.
The Civil Aviation Ministry also reported that domestic carriers anticipated the cancellation of 444 international flights on Sunday due to these unprecedented disruptions.
