NORKA Roots' Helpdesk Aids NRKs Amid Israel–Iran Conflict
NORKA Roots set up a 24-hour helpdesk following the Israel–Iran conflict, receiving over 381 calls. It primarily assists Non-Resident Keralites with inquiries about flights, safety, and potential evacuations. The Kerala government remains vigilant, coordinating with various bodies to ensure the safety of NRKs abroad.
NORKA Roots has established a 24-hour helpdesk to support Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) amid the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, officials reported. The facility has so far managed 381 calls, in response to directives from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), offering crucial guidance for NRKs and their families during these tense times.
Among the inquiries, 137 originated from overseas, while 244 were domestic, reflecting concerns about travel, safety, and potential evacuations from Gulf nations. Many callers from abroad assured authorities of their safety but voiced anxiety about the escalating situation in the region.
The helpdesk aims to disseminate verified information from central and state governments and is set to coordinate emergency responses if required. An assessment meeting at NORKA Roots headquarters, led by Department Secretary T V Anupama and CEO Ajith Kolassery, reviewed ongoing measures. Official channels of communication were advised for NRKs seeking reliable updates.
