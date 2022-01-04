Left Menu

Bihar: 72 more doctors at NMCH Patna test COVID positive, total 159 infected

Seventy two more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar's Patna have tested positive for COVID according to the Medical Superintendent .

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-01-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 11:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Seventy two more doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Bihar's Patna have tested positive for COVID according to the Medical Superintendent . A total of 159 doctors have been infected with the virus in the past two days.

Dr Binod Kumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of NMCH said on Monday, "72 more doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19." On Sunday, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh had informed that 87 doctors of the hospital had tested positive.

"All of them are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus," he had said. As per the Union Ministry of Health's data, there are 1,386 active cases of the virus in the state. (ANI)

