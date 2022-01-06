UK records 179,756 new COVID cases, 231 deaths

Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Also Read: Britain’s Queen to spend Christmas with son Charles, his wife Camilla

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)