UK records 179,756 new COVID cases, 231 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:35 IST
Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday.
