MCA shuts office for three days after staff members test positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:17 IST
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

''The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today,'' an MCA source told.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388.

