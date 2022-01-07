MCA shuts office for three days after staff members test positive

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

''The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today,'' an MCA source told.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388.

