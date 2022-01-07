Left Menu

CM Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to permit booster shots for all categories

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged the Centre to permit booster doses for all categories, saying any person in any age group can have comorbid heath issues. The Centre should permit booster dose for all categories as any person in any age group can have comorbid heath issues.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:16 IST
CM Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to permit booster shots for all categories
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged the Centre to permit booster doses for all categories, saying any person in any age group can have comorbid heath issues. He also said that children of all age group are being vaccinated in several countries and it should be allowed in India too. ''The Centre should permit booster dose for all categories as any person in any age group can have comorbid heath issues. Also, the Centre should also start vaccination drive of children in the country,'' he said. He was addressing a Covid review meeting from his official residence. Currently, 'precautionary doses', the terminology used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to booster shots, are allowed for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with comorbidities. The drive is set to begin from January 10. The chief minister said that 92 per cent people above 18 years in Rajasthan have been vaccinated with the first dose and 78 per cent have taken their both doses. Also in just four days since the beginning of the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years, 30 per cent of the eligible teenagers have been vaccinated, he said. According to the health secretary, in absolute terms the number is about 16 lakh. Gehlot directed officials to expedite the vaccination campaign and asked all public representatives to motivate people to get both the doses of vaccine. Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that all sections are supporting the vaccination drive and youngsters are also showing excitement. Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the state now has now more than 7,200 active cases. Only 302 patients are hospitalized, he said. He said that about 8 lakh people are being vaccinated every day in the state. In just four days, about 16 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 have been vaccinated, he said.

As many as 358 vehicles have been used to aid the vaccination drive and run awareness in educational and other institutions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022