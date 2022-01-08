Left Menu

Unvaccinated 30 times more prone to land in ICU than vaccinated: Karnataka war room chief

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 19:04 IST
The Karnataka COVID-19 war room analysis into the infections in the past seven days from January 1 to 7 has revealed that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the Intensive Care Unit than the vaccinated, an official said on Saturday.

Karnataka COVID-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested COVID infection than vaccinated.

''The unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU) as compared to the vaccinated,'' he said in his analysis.

He explained the methodology to arrive at the conclusion.

According to him, with 97 per cent citizens vaccinated and three per cent unvaccinated, ideally if both were equally vulnerable to COVID, then for every 100 COVID cases or hospitalised cases, 97 people should have been vaccinated and three should have been unvaccinated.

''But, proportionately unvaccinated constitute 10 times COVID patients and 30 times more in ICU than expected,'' Moudgil explained.

''Vaccination surely helps a lot to avoid COVID complications and everyone eligible must take it,'' the IAS officer concluded.

Regarding the possibility of overwhelming majority of patients who are vaccinated fully, Moudgil said many in hospital general beds could be out of their own precaution. The actual number of people in the ICU will give the real comparison, he opined.

