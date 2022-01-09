Left Menu

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:34 IST
Italy reports 157 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, down from 184 on Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 157 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday down from 184 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 155,659 from 197,552.

Italy has registered 139,038 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 7.436 million cases to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

