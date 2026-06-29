Landmark Verdict: Pune Court Sentences Convict to Death for Heinous Crime

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the death sentence delivered by a Pune special court to a 65-year-old man for the heinous rape and murder of a three-year-old girl. Labeling the judgment a 'benchmark verdict,' Shinde praised the police’s swift investigation and the rapid judicial process that led to a timely conclusion.

Addressing reporters, Shinde expressed gratitude towards the judiciary. 'I thank the court for delivering such a sentence. This verdict sets a precedent,' he stated, acknowledging his and the Chief Minister’s direct involvement in expediting the case to secure justice for the victim’s family.

The conviction of Bhimrao Kambale in Nasrapur village followed fast-track court proceedings. The court noted the crime's heinous nature justified the death sentence. Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar highlighted that 12 key Supreme Court judgments were referenced, underscoring the necessity for stringent penalties in such cases involving minors.