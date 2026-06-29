Tensions Flare: Lebanon's Berri Rejects U.S.-Brokered Israel Agreement

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, criticized the U.S.-brokered agreement with Israel, describing it as an attempt to divide the Lebanese population and asserting it would not be enacted. Berri pointed to Iran-U.S. negotiations as a more viable path to push Israeli forces out of Lebanon.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has been a key diplomatic issue in the wider U.S.-Iran conflict. While the U.S. has facilitated talks between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah has rejected the deal, viewing it as a capitulation to Israeli demands.

Despite praises from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sees the agreement as a measure to maintain security against Hezbollah, Berri warned about the agreement's potential to ignite internal Lebanese conflicts. The agreement suggests that Lebanese military should assume control if Hezbollah disarms.