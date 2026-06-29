Tensions Flare: Lebanon's Berri Rejects U.S.-Brokered Israel Agreement
Nabih Berri, Lebanon's Parliament Speaker and ally of Hezbollah, criticized a U.S.-brokered deal between Lebanon and Israel, calling it divisive and asserting it won't be implemented. The deal faces opposition from Hezbollah, despite Israel's approval. The agreement aims for Lebanese military control in southern territories formerly controlled by Hezbollah.
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, criticized the U.S.-brokered agreement with Israel, describing it as an attempt to divide the Lebanese population and asserting it would not be enacted. Berri pointed to Iran-U.S. negotiations as a more viable path to push Israeli forces out of Lebanon.
The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has been a key diplomatic issue in the wider U.S.-Iran conflict. While the U.S. has facilitated talks between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah has rejected the deal, viewing it as a capitulation to Israeli demands.
Despite praises from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sees the agreement as a measure to maintain security against Hezbollah, Berri warned about the agreement's potential to ignite internal Lebanese conflicts. The agreement suggests that Lebanese military should assume control if Hezbollah disarms.
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