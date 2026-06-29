Orient Express Yacht: A New Voyage for Luxury Billionaires

Luxury travel is being redefined as the iconic Orient Express, through a partnership between Accor and LVMH, unveils its first high-end yacht, appealing to an elite class of billionaires. This move revives the prestigious 19th-century travel brand, extending its luxury offerings beyond hotels and an upcoming art deco train.

The new yacht's launch comes amid a surge in ultra-wealthy individuals, driven by the technological revolution. Accor's CEO, Sebastien Bazin, highlights how the growing demand for luxury experiences is outpacing traditional luxury goods. According to Bain, spending in this sector is expected to increase by up to 11% this year.

Orient Express targets the affluent with bespoke experiences at notable events like the Cannes Film Festival and Formula One races. Offering exclusive LVMH brands on board, including a Guerlain beauty salon and Hennessy cognac, the yacht positions itself as a symbol of opulent social status.