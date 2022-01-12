Left Menu

Mexico posts new record number of daily coronavirus cases

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 08:17 IST
Mexico on Tuesday posted a record 33,626 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,170,066, health ministry data showed.

The previous record was set on Saturday, when some 30,671 new infections were recorded. Mexico also reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, taking the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,574.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

