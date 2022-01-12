Mexico posts new record number of daily coronavirus cases

Mexico on Tuesday posted a record 33,626 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,170,066, health ministry data showed.

The previous record was set on Saturday, when some 30,671 new infections were recorded. Mexico also reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, taking the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,574.

