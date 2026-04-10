India and Mauritius: Building Enduring Bonds and Transforming Futures
India, emphasizing its enduring bonds with Mauritius, pledges deepened cooperation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted initiatives like the new renal transplant unit in Mauritius and joint satellite development. Such partnerships, he noted, are vital amid global turbulence, reflecting India's commitment to Mauritius' security and growth.
In a significant testament to the enduring relationship between India and Mauritius, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening ties with the island nation. Speaking at an event in Mauritius, Jaishankar underscored the importance of steadfast partnerships during times of global uncertainty.
The minister celebrated the inauguration of Mauritius' first dedicated renal transplant unit, terming it a milestone for both nations. India has undertaken various initiatives in Mauritius, from water security projects to the development of a joint satellite, bolstering the nation's infrastructure and capabilities.
Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, Jaishankar emphasized India's pledge to Mauritius' security in the Indian Ocean Region, underscoring the vital cooperation in areas like defense and environmental challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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