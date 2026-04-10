Statue Dispute Sparks Tension in UP Village

Tensions flared in a village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following the unauthorized installation of a Sant Ravidas statue on disputed land, authorities reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in Sahib Majra village, Nakur area, prompting intervention from officials after local residents brought the matter to light.

Despite a court-imposed status quo on the land, tensions were defused after hours of negotiation, and the statue was respectfully relocated to a temple. A search is underway for an individual alleged to have hurled a brick at police.

(With inputs from agencies.)