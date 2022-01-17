Left Menu

Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to ''selected'' spectators

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:53 IST
Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to ''selected'' spectators
  • Country:
  • China

Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month's Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday.

Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public.

Monday's announcement posted on the organizing committee's website confirmed expectations that the Winter Games would have few onlookers at the venues, under even more strict conditions than imposed during last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

China has largely avoided major virus outbreaks with a regimen of lockdowns, mass testing for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, although it continues to fight surges in several cities, including the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing. The capital itself confirmed over the weekend that a 26-year-old woman had contracted the omicron variant of the virus and has tested more than 13,000 people in search of cases of cross transmission.

In its statement, the organizing committee said its measures were intended to “create a pleasant environment for the holding of the Games.'' “Given the difficult and complicated work of controlling the epidemic, and to protect the health and safety of those involved with the Games, the original plan of offering tickets to the general public has been altered toward spectators from selected groups,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022