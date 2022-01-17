Left Menu

Italy reports 83,403 coronavirus cases on Monday, 287 deaths

MILAN, Jan 17 - Italy reported 83,403 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 149,512 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 287 from 248. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,717 from a previous 1,691. Some 541,298 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 927,846, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:16 IST
MILAN, Jan 17 - Italy reported 83,403 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 149,512 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 287 from 248. Italy has registered 141,391 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.79 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,228 on Monday, up from 18,719 a day earlier. There were 122 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 128 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,717 from a previous 1,691.

Some 541,298 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 927,846, the health ministry said.

