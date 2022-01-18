Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

Britain reported 438 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest figure since February, government data showed. The figures also showed there had been 94,432 further daily infections.

That compares with 84,429 news cases and 85 deaths a day earlier.

