Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:41 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 438 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest figure since February, government data showed. The figures also showed there had been 94,432 further daily infections.

That compares with 84,429 news cases and 85 deaths a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

