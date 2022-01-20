Italy reports 188,797 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 385 deaths

Italy reported 188,797 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 192,320 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 385 from 380. Italy has registered 142,590 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.42 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,659 on Thursday, up from 19,500 a day earlier. There were 155 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 134 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,698 from a previous 1,688.

Some 1.11 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.18 million tests, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)