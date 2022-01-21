Italy reports 179,106 coronavirus cases on Friday, 373 deaths

Italy reported 179,106 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 188,797 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 373 from 385. Italy has registered 142,963 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,485 on Friday, down from 19,659 a day earlier. There were 148 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 155 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,707 from a previous 1,698.

Some 1.12 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.11 million, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)