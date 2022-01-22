Mainland China reports 63 new COVID cases vs 73 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, down from 73 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 23 of the new cases were locally transmitted, the same as a day earlier, and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 43 from 31 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 21, mainland China had 105,547 confirmed cases.

