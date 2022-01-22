Left Menu

Mainland China reports 63 new COVID cases vs 73 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, down from 73 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 21, mainland China had 105,547 confirmed cases.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-01-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 06:47 IST
Mainland China reports 63 new COVID cases vs 73 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, down from 73 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 23 of the new cases were locally transmitted, the same as a day earlier, and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 43 from 31 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 21, mainland China had 105,547 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022