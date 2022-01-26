Left Menu

Mexico logs 475 more COVID-19 deaths, 44,902 new cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-01-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 05:18 IST
Mexico on Tuesday posted 475 more COVID-19 fatalities, the highest daily death toll since early October, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 303,776.

The country's health ministry also logged 44,902 more infections, pushing the overall number to 4,730,669 cases.

