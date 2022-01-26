Mexico logs 475 more COVID-19 deaths, 44,902 new cases

Mexico on Tuesday posted 475 more COVID-19 fatalities, the highest daily death toll since early October, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 303,776.

The country's health ministry also logged 44,902 more infections, pushing the overall number to 4,730,669 cases.

