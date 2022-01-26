Left Menu

Mumbai reports 1,858 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:10 IST
Mumbai reports 1,858 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai reported 1,858 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The city has been reporting fewer than 2,000 cases for the last three days.

The caseload of the financial capital of the country went up to 10,40,363, while death toll rose to 16,569.

The new daily cases were hovering over 2,000 since December 29, 2021.

With 1,656 patients being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the tally of recoveries increased to 9,98,698.

There are 22,364 active patients in the city now.

The civic body carried out 42,315 coronavirus tests during the day, increasing the total of tests to 1,50,88,261.

The recovery rate in the city is 96 per cent, while the period taken for the caseload to double is now 185 days.

The BMC has sealed 27 buildings after detecting more than five patients in on the premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022