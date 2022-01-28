Left Menu

French 2021 economic growth strongest in 52 years at 7%

The economy grew 0.7% in the final three months of the year after a particular strong third quarter when it grew 3.1%, the INSEE stats agency said. The economy recovered in the second half of the year as a vaccination campaign gained momentum and the government eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:00 IST
French 2021 economic growth strongest in 52 years at 7%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France saw its strongest growth in over five decades last year as the euro zone's second-biggest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected, official data showed on Friday. The economy grew 0.7% in the final three months of the year after a particular strong third quarter when it grew 3.1%, the INSEE stats agency said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast on average fourth quarter growth of 0.5%.

For the full year 2021, the economy grew 7%, the strongest since 1969, after an 8% contraction in 2020 when strict coronavirus lockdowns throttled the economy. The economy recovered in the second half of the year as a vaccination campaign gained momentum and the government eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read: ANALYSIS-Election risk? No sweat for bond investors in Italy, France

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022