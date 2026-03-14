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Judge Halts Termination of Somali TPS

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali immigrants. This move delays the termination scheduled for March 17, affecting nearly 1,100 Somalis. The decision is part of broader legal challenges against the administration's attempts to end TPS for multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:50 IST
Judge Halts Termination of Somali TPS
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A federal judge on Friday issued a temporary injunction stopping the Trump administration from terminating legal protections for Somalis living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Roughly 1,100 Somali nationals were at risk of losing their ability to work and live in the country as the March 17 deadline loomed.

The order was handed down by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston and delays the Department of Homeland Security's decision, which is part of a larger strategy to dismantle TPS for several nations. The humanitarian program protects migrants from deportation due to ongoing crises in their home countries.

Burroughs' ruling arrives amid several ongoing legal battles, with the administration waiting on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision regarding similar cases, which have blocked attempts to end TPS for over 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians. The broader context reflects contentious debates over immigration policy under the Trump era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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