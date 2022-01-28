Left Menu

Italy reports 143,898 coronavirus cases on Friday, 378 deaths

Italy reported 143,898 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 155,697 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 378 from 389. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,630 from a previous 1,645. Some 1.05 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1 million, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:51 IST
Italy reports 143,898 coronavirus cases on Friday, 378 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 143,898 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 155,697 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 378 from 389. Italy has registered 145,537 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,796 on Friday, down from 19,853 a day earlier. There were 126 new admissions to intensive care units, edging up from 125 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,630 from a previous 1,645.

Some 1.05 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1 million, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022