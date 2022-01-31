Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron in research

Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other variants of coronavirus in joint non-clinical research.

Kowa did not provide further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo. Clinical trials evaluating the drug, which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, are ongoing but promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/joni-mitchell-removes-music-spotify-over-vaccine-misinformation-2022-01-29.

The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration has repeatedly warned against its use.

