Brazil registers 172,903 new cases of coronavirus, 893 deaths

Brazil reported 172,903 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 893 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 25,793,112 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 628,960.

