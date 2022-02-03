Left Menu

Brazil registers 172,903 new cases of coronavirus, 893 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-02-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 02:46 IST
Brazil registers 172,903 new cases of coronavirus, 893 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil reported 172,903 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 893 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 25,793,112 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 628,960.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022