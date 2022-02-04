Left Menu

Cumulative total of COVID cases in France rises to over 20 million

The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday. The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million, Reuters calculations showed.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:35 IST
Cumulative total of COVID cases in France rises to over 20 million

The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million, Reuters calculations showed. The cumulative death toll is nearly 132,000. The health ministry has not published the total number of infections since mid-January, when it stood at just over 14 million. Since then, the seven-day average of new infections has held at over 300,000 per day, adding about a million new cases every three days.

The first few infections in France were recorded at the end January 2020. The seven-day average of new cases rarely rose over 30,000 per day throughout 2020 and 2021. But the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant in late 2021 pushed the seven-day average of new cases to more than 100,000 a day just after Christmas and the cumulative total of cases passed the 10 million cases milestone on Jan. 1, 2022.

As the infection rate sped up, the seven-day average of new cases rose to a record high of over 366,000 per day on Jan. 25. Since then, the increase has slowed and the average has now fallen back to just under 300,000, but France still recorded nearly 10 millon new cases in January.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier this week that the current wave seems to have peaked. He also said that a confirmed infection was equivalent to a COVID vaccine injection, provided that one has had at least one COVID shot. Some 54 million of France's more than 67 million citizens have now received at least one vaccination jab.

The ministry does not detail how many cases of double or triple infection might be included in its tally of cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022