Olympics-Beijing organizers report 21 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 3 vs 55 a day earlier
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 08:59 IST
A total of 21 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 3, down from 55 a day earlier, according to the Games organizers on Friday.
