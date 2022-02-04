Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing organizers report 21 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 3 vs 55 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 08:59 IST
Olympics-Beijing organizers report 21 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 3 vs 55 a day earlier
A total of 21 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 3, down from 55 a day earlier, according to the Games organizers on Friday.

