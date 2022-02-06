Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine
India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.
Sputnik Light will add to India's national vaccine portfolio and join Sputnik V, which was approved in April, RDIF said on Sunday
