Global studies show Omicron spreads faster than previous COVID-19 variants of concern: Govt

Multiple studies have been conducted globally to assess the transmission of Omicron and to compare the transmissibility with the previous variants of concerns and it was found that the rate of its spread is higher than the previous COVID-19 variants, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

A comparative study carried out by Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology has shown that vaccine induced antibodies have reduced ability to neutralize Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. The Government of India continues to keep a close watch over coronavirus infection situation in the country to prevent and mitigate the impact of any resurgence of COVID-19 trajectory in the country, he said.

Also, the Centre is supporting states and UTs in their endeavor to manage COVID-19 since the beginning of pandemic, Pawar said.

Given the emergence of mutated variants with variable impact on transmissibility, virulence and effectiveness of vaccines, likelihood of resurgence of COVID-19 trajectory in the country is monitored by various expert committees under ICMR, Directorate General of Health Services and other relevant Ministries/Departments, he said. The Union Ministry of Health keeps a close watch over COVID-19 situation across the country and globally, the written reply said.

Through a letter dated June 28, 2021, it has circulated to all states and UTs guiding principles for imposition of restrictions or allowing relaxation based on COVID-19 testing, confirmation rates and hospital bed occupancy rates. This has been reiterated by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Disaster Management Act, 2005 vide order dated June 29, 2021.

The Government of India periodically issues advisory to provide technical support to the state and citizens of India which can be accessed from the link https://www.mohfw.gov.in/.

The Ministry of Health continues to provide technical guidance for managing various aspects of COVID-19 including containment and surveillance, testing, clinical management protocols, post-COVID sequela, etc.

The clinical management protocols have also been disseminated under Ministry of Health's Centre of Excellence initiative for all states, collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi and Indian Medical Association.

The Union Health Ministry continues to provide support to states and UTs to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies. Funding support is also provided to states and UTs through National Health Mission, State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) and Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ER & HSSPP) Phase-I and II. Under Phase I–ECRP support was provided to states and UTs for augmentation of infrastructure, oxygen supported beds, isolation and ICUs beds etc. In-kind support was also provided to states and UTs by distributing oxygen cylinders, TrueNat COVID-19 Test Cartridges, geneX-pert COVID cartridges, N 95 masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. Under phase II - a package of Rs 23,123 crore has been approved for ventilators, medical oxygen and other infrastructure. Of this, as on 31st January 2022, funds to the tune of Rs 7245.95 crore have been released to states and UTs as part of Central component to strengthen health infrastructure to manage any surge in cases.

Support is provided to establish Liquid Medical Oxygen with Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) in public healthcare facilities and for provision of RT-PCR machine, Biosafety cabinet and Refrigerator centrifuge etc., for Lab strengthening for RT-PCR; Portable EEG, ECG, Ultrasound and X- Ray, Blood Gas Machine, Ventilator Invasive, High Flow Nasal Cannula, Defibrillator/ Cardioverter, Pediatric Laryngoscope (Curved & Straight Blades), Incubator, Multi- para Monitor etc for oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, HDU beds including for pediatric beds and Centres of Excellence in all the districts of the country in public healthcare facilities including central government hospitals among others.

